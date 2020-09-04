BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD may settle close 1.17-1.20 until December

EUR/USD may rise but it is very unlikely to do so quickly. Those long should anticipate a grinding action and probably the best they can hope for is that ranges unfold at elevated levels for the remainder of this year.

There is a chance that ranges are dictated by the monthly Ichimoku cloud currently 1.1688-1.2167 and 1.1688-1.2025 in October and November.

There has already been a significant slowing in the rally. EUR/USD leapt from 1.1185 to 1.1908 in July but only added 58 pips in August. This month EUR/USD has added a further 48 pips but dropped 259 pips quickly thereafter.

Risk reward no longer favours buyers. It's been much more profitable to pick tops which is due to a record number of bullish bets.

The danger for those long is that ranges start to slip and the pair breaks below the monthly cloud base. If that happens a return to 1.14-15 is likely. Until traders unwind longs they are unlikely to see any quick movement on the upside.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

