BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD may rise now that Fed storm has passed

Jan 31 (Reuters) - EUR/USD appears to have weathered the initial storm from last week's Fed meeting, and rates markets along with ECB expectations indicate potential upside risks ahead.

In a positive technical omen, EUR/USD clawed back to flat on Friday after striking a 19-month low during that session.

U.S. rates markets appear to be taking a less hawkish view with the passage of time. Eurodollar rates appear to be holding near the 2.0% from the end of 2023 out to the end of 2027. The U.S. 2-year yield US2YT=RR rally has paused while 10-year yields US10YT=RR have erased most of the Jan. 26 Fed-induced gains, which now has the U.S. 2s-10s yield curve threatening support near 0.5850 bps.

Meanwhile, falling Euribor prices indicate investors are pulling forward expectations for an ECB hike. A December 2022 FEIZ3 hike looks likely and the prospect of a September FEIU3 hike is growing. German 10-year yields DE10YT=RR struck a 32-month high of 0.029%.

Further erosion of the dollar's yield advantage would bolster EUR/USD upside risk.

U.S. January and February employment and inflation data will likely determine if the Fed will become hawkish or if a measured approach to policy adjustments prevails.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

