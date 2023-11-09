News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD may remain trapped in a tight range for longer than foreseen

November 09, 2023 — 05:05 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Nov 9 (Reuters) - After straying beyond 1.0500-1.1000 for only a handful of days this year there are good reasons to expect EUR/USD to remain trapped in a tight range for much longer than the market expected.

While swings in expectations for U.S. and euro zone interest rates have fuelled speculation over EUR/USD's direction, interest rate differentials have barely changed since March.

The one-year forward swap has steadied around 180 pips and with interest futures suggesting interest rates in the U.S. and euro zone will drop by 1% next year - their influence on EUR/USD isn't likely to change.

Option vols reflect the increasing likelihood of a quieter period with benchmark vol (one-month) dropping close to this year's low which was the lowest since January 2022.

While vols have dropped, EUR/USD has risen back to the centre of the range in which it has been trapped all year, trading 1.0756 this month following the unwinding of 60% of the bets on the pair rising which fuelled the short-lived break beyond 1.10 in July. Now it is better balanced, there's more chance EUR/USD remains stuck.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

