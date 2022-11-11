BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD may near 1.0800 if structural resistance breaks

Nov 11 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rallied 1% on Friday, extending its U.S. inflation-inspired rally to a 3-month high, and much bigger gains are likely if structural resistance breaks.

The dollar remains on the back foot after data suggests U.S. inflation is moderating. Risk-on sentiment, driven by reports China eased COVID rules , is weighing on the dollar on the prospect of improving global economic growth.

Sharp gains in equities ESv1 and gold XAU= reinforced downside risks for the dollar as investors seek out riskier assets.

EUR/USD is close to breaking 1.0340/70 structural resistance where a series of monthly lows and highs sit. Stop loss buying should trigger if the zone breaks.

Technicals highlight upside risks. Daily and monthly RSIs are rising and are not overbought and a bull hammer is in place for November.

Should U.S. inflation data continue to indicate moderating prices the Fed may alter its hiking path sooner than investors expect, which would push U.S. rates EDH3 and the dollar lower.

The inflation components of the University of Michigan Sentiment survey USUMSP=ECI is due. If consumers' inflation expectations fall EUR/USD is likely to rally further.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurusdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3fTLlrl

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.