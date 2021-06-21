BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD may get stuck near 1.17-20 for a while

June 21 (Reuters) - This summer, EUR/USD ranges may slip into 1.1700-1.2000 while traders reduce bets on a rise and await more news from the Federal Reserve on its plans for monetary policy.

Last week the U.S. central bank's hawkish tilt sparked a sell-off fuelled by the paring of traders' 16 billion dollar bet on EUR/USD rising.

Considering the size of that gamble, the drop isn't great, and judged by an even less impressive rise in volatility, EUR/USD won't move much further.

That said, more liquidation of long positions is likely to weigh on EUR/USD this summer. Bets on a rise have been fairly unproductive all year, with EUR/USD peaking in January and trading ranges mainly within 1.19-1.22 since.

The jolt from the Fed last week has pushed EUR/USD well below 200-DMA at 1.1996 and daily Ichimoku cloud 1.1943-1.2055, which should provide a cap while longs are further reduced.

April's 1.1704 low together with a series of late 2020 lows ahead of 1.1600 should underpin during the correction, with 1.1500 the likely downside extreme that will also be limited by the sharp drop in U.S. yields

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

