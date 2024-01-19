News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD may fall much further if key influences persist

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 19, 2024 — 10:29 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 19 (Reuters) - EUR/USD turned lower Friday as rising U.S. yields boosted the dollar against most major currencies, and the risk of a much deeper slide may increase if yield spreads widen further and technical supports give way.

The U.S. Treasury 2-year yield US2YT=RR has rallied sharply since striking an 8-month low of 4.119% Jan. 12 and has been trading above the 21-DMA, which capped rallies since early November. The rally is threatening key short-term resistance near 4.4% and price action indicates a bottom may be forming.

Should 2-year yields rally further, the dollar's yield advantage over the euro is likely to increase and drive German-U.S. 2-year spreads US2DE2=RR to test the -173/-174bps area. Widening beyond that zone could intensify EUR/USD selling.

Increased selling pressure could send EUR/USD below the 200-DMA, daily cloud and December's monthly low. A slide towards 1.0450/1.0500 might then be in the cards.

Investors will focus on the Fed's favored U.S. pricing data due Jan. 26. December PCE may be a major factor for investors' expectations for Fed rate cuts. A below-estimate result could sink yields and the dollar as investors will price in a more aggressive rate cut path for the Fed, which may be in contrast to that of the ECB.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

