BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD may be in the eye of the storm

June 14 (Reuters) - EUR/USD's sharp three-day fall paused on Tuesday as risk sentiment improved slightly but the pair is probably only in the eye of the storm as the Fed, spreads, options and technicals present downside risks.

A Wall Street Journal piece on Monday https://on.wsj.com/39ob5sC warned that in the Fed's efforts to fight hot-running inflation, a surprise 75 bps hike could be coming Wednesday. Such a move could send rates EDH3 and the dollar higher and EUR/USD lower.

Yield spreads have also left EUR/USD in stormy waters. Widening German-Italian 10-year spreads DE10IT10=RR persists, heightening fear of euro zone bond market fragmentation. German-U.S. 2-year spreads have tightened slightly but the dollar's yield advantage is likely to increase again should the Fed hike more than expected.

Options investors are increasingly wary of EUR/USD downside. Risk reversals EUR1MRR=FN show vol premiums for EUR/USD puts over calls has increased sharply since the end of May.

Technicals highlight downside risks. EUR/USD is holding below the 76.4% Fib of the 1.0349-1.0787 rally and monthly RSI is falling.

EUR/USD seems likely to test key 1.0335/50 support. Should it break, parity will become a target.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

