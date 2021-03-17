BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD may appreciate but it won't be clear sailing

March 18 (Reuters) - The message from Wednesday's Federal Reserve meeting was more dovish than expected and the ensuing U.S. dollar sell-off has shifted the pressure to the upside for the EUR/USD . But those looking for a sustained uptrend may be disappointed.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell clearly stated that any change in policy will only be considered if hard economic data - not forecasts - show substantial progress on inflation and employment.

With the decades-old era of pre-emptive Fed policy action over for now, the reaction of the U.S. Treasury market will bear watching. While 10-year and 30-year Treasury yields retreated from their highs after the FOMC, they are still at one-year peaks . If the bond market concludes the Fed is underestimating the potential for higher inflation, longer-end yields will continue to climb.

EUR/USD could be vulnerable if upcoming U.S. data is stronger than expected and the U.S.-euro zone yield differential widens in favour of the dollar. With the EZ underperforming other major economies due to delays in the roll-out of COVID vaccines, it is difficult to get overly bullish towards the single currency.

The EUR/USD is poised to break above resistance at the 38.2 Fibonacci retracement of the 1.2243-1.1835 decline at 1.1991, but gains beyond 1.2000 may prove difficult. Selling rallies with a stop above the 100-day moving average at 1.2047 is the favoured strategy.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

