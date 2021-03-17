US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD may appreciate but it won't be clear sailing

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The message from Wednesday's Federal Reserve meeting was more dovish than expected and the ensuing U.S. dollar sell-off has shifted the pressure to the upside for the EUR/USD. But those looking for a sustained uptrend may be disappointed.

March 18 (Reuters) - The message from Wednesday's Federal Reserve meeting was more dovish than expected and the ensuing U.S. dollar sell-off has shifted the pressure to the upside for the EUR/USD . But those looking for a sustained uptrend may be disappointed.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell clearly stated that any change in policy will only be considered if hard economic data - not forecasts - show substantial progress on inflation and employment.

With the decades-old era of pre-emptive Fed policy action over for now, the reaction of the U.S. Treasury market will bear watching. While 10-year and 30-year Treasury yields retreated from their highs after the FOMC, they are still at one-year peaks . If the bond market concludes the Fed is underestimating the potential for higher inflation, longer-end yields will continue to climb.

EUR/USD could be vulnerable if upcoming U.S. data is stronger than expected and the U.S.-euro zone yield differential widens in favour of the dollar. With the EZ underperforming other major economies due to delays in the roll-out of COVID vaccines, it is difficult to get overly bullish towards the single currency.

The EUR/USD is poised to break above resistance at the 38.2 Fibonacci retracement of the 1.2243-1.1835 decline at 1.1991, but gains beyond 1.2000 may prove difficult. Selling rallies with a stop above the 100-day moving average at 1.2047 is the favoured strategy.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3vBXVhW

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((john.noonan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular