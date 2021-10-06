BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD losses could deepen with a break of key obstacles

Oct 6 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell to a fresh 15-month low on Wednesday on downbeat euro zone sales data , broad dollar buying and soured risk sentiment, and positioning, technicals and options suggest it could extend those losses if key supports breaks.

CFTC data show reductions in net-long euro positions 1099741NNET have been occurring since August 2020 . With positioning near net flat, there would be few euro shorts cushioning EUR/USD's fall by covering positions.

Should investors decide to build net-short positions EUR/USD's downside is likely to accelerate.

EUR/USD is mired below downward sloping 10- and 21-day moving averages while falling daily and monthly RSIs imply downside momentum remains. October's monthly inverted hammer candle reinforces bearish technical signals.

Options investors remain wary of EUR/USD downside. Risk reversals EUR1MRR=FN indicate EUR/USD vol premiums for puts exceed those for calls. Although the premium is not large, the current trend suggests it will grow, implying greater expectations for EUR/USD downside.

The 1.1490/1.1500 area is an impediment for EUR/USD shorts. Large 1.1500 barriers , the 50% Fib retracement of the 1.0636-1.2349 rally and March 2020 monthly high sit in that zone. A break of those supports would open the door to a test of 1.1185/1.1200 support.

