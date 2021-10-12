BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD losses bring it closer to breaking of key downside impediments

Oct 12 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell to a four-session low on Tuesday after aborting a brief rally toward the 10-day moving average and appeared set to break key support near 1.1490/1.1500 zone as economic growth, options, positioning and technicals stacked up against the euro.

German ZEW fell for the fifth month in a row , while the IMF cut its 2021 global growth forecasts , including a downgrade in China's outlook, which could be a blow to the euro zone due to the high level of trade between the two economies.

EUR/USD risk reversals show vol premiums for puts continue to increase for those for calls. The trend for the increasing premiums shows no signs of abating.

CFTC data 1099741NNET indicate investors are positioning for a EUR/USD fall as net-short euro positions are at the largest since March 2020.

The 10-DMA is exerting bearish influence on EUR/USD, with daily and monthly RSIs implying downside momentum and a monthly inverted hammer candle forming for October.

EUR/USD shorts are looking for 1.1500 barriers and the 50% Fibo of the 1.0636-1.2349 rally to break. Should those impediments give way, tests of the 61.8% Fib of 1.0636-1.2349 and July 2020 monthly low could be possible.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

