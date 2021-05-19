BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD looks attractive in a sea of risk aversion

May 19 (Reuters) - EUR/USD's resilience on Wednesday in the face of risk aversion, which would normally cause it losses, bodes well for a resumption of gains once the dust settles in equities and cryptocurrencies.

Falling equities ESv1 and oil LCOc1 as well as erosion of gains for the U.S. 10-year yield US10YT=RR contribute to the broad based risk-off theme, while China's policy announcement on cryptocurrencies appears to be the major driver for soured risk.

Despite bitcoin and ether sinking nearly 30%, EUR/USD remained relatively unscathed, with price action implying potential to extend its rally.

EUR/USD briefly dipped below old resistance turned in support near 1.2185/95, but buyers emerged after ECB Vice President De Guindos sounded optimistic on economic growth and also commented that nominal yields will have to go up on higher inflation and economic normalization .

EUR/USD quickly erased earlier losses and rallied toward session highs, bolstering already bullish technical signals. EUR/USD was trading within a bull trend channel while rising daily and monthly RSIs imply upside momentum remains.

A likely 1.2150 barrier option remains an impediment for bulls but a break seems likely, which should trigger stops, allowing bulls to target January's high.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

