BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD longs still need lots of help

Feb 15 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rallied above the 10-DMA Thursday with help from downbeat U.S. January retail sales and industrial output, which weighed down U.S. yields US2YT=RR and the dollar, but longs will need upcoming data to cooperate if they're going to extend these gains.

The data eroded some of the dollar's yield advantage over the euro, which helped rally EUR/USD, as German-U.S. spreads US2DE2=RR tightened to near -180bps.

The dollar's slide may have been tempered a bit by increases in prices paid components in the February New York and Philly Fed surveys, which appeared to reinforce the hotter inflation revealed by January CPI data.

U.S. January PPI, February University of Michigan 1- and 5-year inflation outlooks and January PCE will be the next points of focus for investors.

Should data indicate rising inflation, yields could rally, pulling the dollar higher and EUR/USD lower as investors reduce their projection for 2024 Fed rates cuts, currently near 100bps IRPR.

Technicals hint EUR/USD's rally may be limited.

The down trend off December's monthly high is intact, EUR/USD trades below the 200-DMA and daily cloud as well as a series of daily highs and lows from late January and early February. Falling monthly RSI reinforces the bearish signals.

Further EUR/USD gains may be a struggle unless softer U.S. pricing data emerges.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

