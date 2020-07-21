BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD longs should look past post-EU Summit price action

July 21 (Reuters) - EUR/USD price action after the EU Summit may be discouraging for longs, but they shouldn't expect a major correction. This because, ultimately, the rally off the March low is likely to resume.

EUR/USD longs can take comfort in the EU's compromise on the recovery fund. The compromise sends a signal of EU solidarity which should build investor confidence in the euro itself.

CFTC data may offer further encouragement for longs. Indeed, stats showed net-long euro positions were increasing even as the summit approached. The positions presented a possible buy-the-rumor, sell-the-fact scenario once a deal was agreed upon. After the announcement, the profit taking sales have not really materialized, which sends a signal investors are content to remain long.

Additionally, the dollar side of the equation should bolster bulls' confidence. The dollar index =USD broke its June low and it now threatens trend line support from 2018’s trough. Dollar weakness is likely to persist as investors expect the Fed to keep rates near zero and possibly turn negative in mid-2021 FFN1.

EUR/USD longs may bide their time for now, but a break above 1.1500 still seems likely. Once that hurdle is cleared, structural resistance in the 1.1600/30 region will be targeted.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

