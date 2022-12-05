BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD longs should be careful after retreat from 5-month high

Dec 5 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell on Monday, giving up earlier gains to a 5-month high in a move that should leave bulls treading cautiously ahead of key inflation and Fed risks.

Above-forecast U.S. October factory orders and an unexpected rise in November ISM non-manufacturing PMI have thrown a lifeline to dollar longs.

A sharp rise in U.S. rates EDH3 followed the data as investors priced in a higher terminal Fed rate, which helped helped sink EUR/USD towards 1.0500 and putting longs on notice that trading is not a one-way street.

The surprising pick up in services activity, especially the employment component of the data, could temper some expectations of a recession in the U.S. and may lead the Fed to maintain its hawkish stance.

Investors will now have to focus on U.S. November PPI USPPFY=ECI and CPI USCPF=ECI, which are the last pricing data points ahead of the Fed's December 13-14 policy meeting.

U.S. inflation recently indicated some moderation, which drove rates lower. Upside PPI and CPI surprises would lift the dollar and put EUR/USD's rally in jeopardy.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurusdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3H80alf

edh3https://tmsnrt.rs/3uqA31a

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.