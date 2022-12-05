US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD longs should be careful after retreat from 5-month high

Credit: REUTERS/Yuya Shino

December 05, 2022 — 11:13 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Dec 5 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell on Monday, giving up earlier gains to a 5-month high in a move that should leave bulls treading cautiously ahead of key inflation and Fed risks.

Above-forecast U.S. October factory orders and an unexpected rise in November ISM non-manufacturing PMI have thrown a lifeline to dollar longs.

A sharp rise in U.S. rates EDH3 followed the data as investors priced in a higher terminal Fed rate, which helped helped sink EUR/USD towards 1.0500 and putting longs on notice that trading is not a one-way street.

The surprising pick up in services activity, especially the employment component of the data, could temper some expectations of a recession in the U.S. and may lead the Fed to maintain its hawkish stance.

Investors will now have to focus on U.S. November PPI USPPFY=ECI and CPI USCPF=ECI, which are the last pricing data points ahead of the Fed's December 13-14 policy meeting.

U.S. inflation recently indicated some moderation, which drove rates lower. Upside PPI and CPI surprises would lift the dollar and put EUR/USD's rally in jeopardy.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurusdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3H80alf

edh3https://tmsnrt.rs/3uqA31a

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.