BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD longs remain cautious on US wage costs, Fed risks

April 29 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rallied Friday on light profit taking by dollar longs but surrendered most of its gains as elevated U.S. wage costs highlighted the potential for aggressive Fed hikes ahead of next week's FOMC meeting.

Investors fear strong U.S. inflation will run hotter after U.S. Q1 employment costs USEMPC=ECI reached their highest since 1990 .

The wage cost data rallied U.S. rates EDM3US2YT=RR as investors expect the Fed to hike aggressively. June 2023 Eurodollars were hovering near the week's low and just above key support near 96.23, a break of which would indicate investors expect a higher Fed terminal rate.

The rate rises have buoyed the dollar and weighed down EUR/USD, with resulting price action reinforcing already bearish technicals.

A daily inverted hammer candle formed Friday and monthly RSI extended its slide. Those signals -- combined with this month's break below the rising trend line off the 2017 yearly low -- suggest more downside potential.

Options investors remain wary of downside moves. This week's price action in risk reversals EUR1MRR=FN indicates an increase in vol premiums for EUR/USD puts over calls.

EUR/USD shorts have the 2017 yearly low in focus and will then target parity should that low break.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurusdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/38y5Fu8

edm3https://tmsnrt.rs/3rZIKPj

ecihttps://tmsnrt.rs/3KngGvH

eurvolhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3EWWgbL

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.