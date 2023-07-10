BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD longs reign but caution may be needed

July 10 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rallied to a twelve session high Monday after erasing its overnight fall but gains may be limited as China's struggling economy may impact euro zone growth.

China's June PPI and CPI report added fuel to worries of slower economic growth as producer prices fell while consumer prices neared deflationary status.

The People's Bank of China, in an effort to stimulate the economy, extended until the end of 2024 policies to support the real estate sector.

Investors will keep a close eye on China's June trade balance report due July 13. Trade has been trending lower since peaking in February. China and the euro zone are major trading partners so downbeat data would add to concerns already in place that Europe's economy is in trouble, thus potentially weighing on EUR/USD.

The prospect of weaker growth in Europe may lead the ECB to take a less hawkish stance, which would likely temper euro bulls.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

