BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD longs offload is great news for bulls

Dec 21 (Reuters) - IMM data for the week ending Dec. 15 had an equivalent EUR/USD long cash position of 17.7 billion euros, down from 19.6 billion euros the previous week. EBS data since Dec. 15 shows FX traders may have exited even more of those longs.

The continued competition between the euro and the dollar could lead to further demand for the single currency in the coming year . The more FX traders exit EUR/USD longs as the new year approaches, the more the likelihood increases that there will be room to take the pair higher.

EUR/USD is on course to register a month-end close above the major 1.2103 Fibonacci level, a retrace of the 1.2556 to 1.0636 (2018 to 2020) drop, that could fuel further gains towards the 2018 peak of 1.2556 in the new year. Fourteen-month momentum has been positive for the past six months, reinforcing the underlying long-term bullish market structure.

For more click on FXBUZ

EBS Flow Data Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3rhTMx9

IMM Positions Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/34vKcxd

Monthly Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/37yFUqG

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

