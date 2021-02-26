BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD longs not out of the woods after bounce

Feb 26 (Reuters) - EUR/USD extended its fall on Friday from the previous session's high of 1.22435, and rates, commodities and technicals indicate it will add to those losses even though it bounced after probing key support.

Though the U.S. 10-year yield US10YT=RR fell, it held above old structural resistance, which is turning into support, in the 1.43/1.45% area.

After early gains December 2022 eurodollar futures prices EDZ2 turned down on the day. The lower price indicated investors expect the Fed to pull forward its first rate hike.

Gold's XAU= bear trend resumed after a period of consolidation. Key support near $1760 as well as the 50% Fibo of the March-August rally was shattered. The drop suggests the dollar could remain buoyant.

Technicals highlight EUR/USD downside risks. EUR/USD traded below the daily cloud top as well as the 10- and 55-day moving averages while falling daily and monthly RSIs imply bearish momentum.

Key support in the 1.2080/1.2100 zone on EBS is threatened. The Feb. 19 and 22 daily lows, 21-DMA, 50% Fibo of the 1.1952-1.22435 rally sit in that zone.

A break of that support is likely to trigger stops and intensify EUR/USD's fall, potentially allowing tests of supports in the 1..2020/25 and 1.1950/55.

For more click on FXBUZ

eur/usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2O4XhYI

UST10YRhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3sw5Iv6

eurodollarhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3kygiz1

xau/usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3stFIAt

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

