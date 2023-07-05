BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD longs nervous as hawkish Fed bets grow

July 6 (Reuters) - Long EUR/USD positions are vulnerable as the market is finally coming around to the Federal Reserve's long-held view that U.S. interest rates will remain higher for longer.

The bullish EUR/USD case has been largely based on the belief that the European Central Bank will have to keep hiking rates well after their counterparts at the Fed end their tightening cycle.

One month ago, the CME FedWatch Tool showed the market pricing in a 52% chance the Fed would hike its target rate by 25 basis points to 5.25-5.50% and a miniscule 5.7% chance of a follow-up 25 bps hike to 5.50-5.75%. At Wednesday's close, pricing for a 25 bps hike on July 26 had risen to nearly 90%, with a 35% chance of a follow-up hike by the November meeting.

EUR/USD has risen around 1.35% between its June 5 close and Wednesday's close, despite the hawkish shift in Fed expectations over the past month. The latest IMM data shows net EUR/USD longs at around 145,000 contracts, only marginally less than the 165,000 longs held in early June.

The 100-day moving average, a pivot point for EUR/USD for much of 2023, currently comes in at 1.0826. A close below 1.0825 targets 1.0615-30 where the 200-DMA converges with the May 31 trend low.

