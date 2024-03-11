BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD longs need US pricing data to counter bearish influences

March 11 (Reuters) - EUR/USD sank below the daily cloud base on Monday and a new bullish catalyst is needed if longs expect the recent up trend to resume.

Price action over the last two sessions may be a concern for EUR/USD longs.

The pair failed to sustain gains Friday despite big downward revisions reported in February payroll data and below estimate AHE indicating wage growth may be slowing and Fed Chair Powell's recent dovish rhetoric.

A daily doji candle formed and the pair closed lower on the session Friday. A price drop Monday followed that doji and daily RSI is falling, which are signals that likely concern EUR/USD longs.

The dollar's yield advantage over the euro remains near recent highs, which reinforces worries for those long EUR/USD. German-U.S. 2-year spreads US2DE2=RR trade their widest in nearly two weeks.

U.S. February CPI and PPI could eliminate bearish influences from price action and technicals if it were to diminish investors' concerns U.S. inflation is beginning to run hot again and lead the market to price in more Fed rate cuts than are currently expected.

German-US spread could tighten and the dollar could sink.

EUR/USD's rally off February's low may resume which could lead to a test of 1.1000/25 resistance.

