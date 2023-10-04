BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD longs need US payrolls to echo ADP

Oct 4 (Reuters) - EUR/USD traded higher Wednesday but struggled to maintain upward momentum after mixed U.S. data, with investors left focusing on September non-farm payrolls data to see if the jobs market is softening.

September ADP indicated a sharp slowdown in payroll growth with the report highlighting a steady decline in jobs and for wages over the last 12-months.

ISM non-manufacturing PMI for September met expectations for a drop to 53.6 from 54.5 in August, while employment fell to 53.4 from 54.7. Price paid held at 58.9, however, indicating inflation may remain a motivation for the Fed to leave rates higher for longer.

U.S. yields bounced higher on the pricing data, which drove broad based dollar buying and EUR/USD downward.

Investors are now focused on Friday's September payrolls data and average hourly earnings. Above-estimate results may lead investors to push back expectations for the Fed's first rate cut.

Such a result would give EUR/USD bears confidence and potentially lead to a test of key support in the 1.0370/1.0410 area.

eurusd https://tmsnrt.rs/48B6UTP

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

