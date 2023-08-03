BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD longs need U.S. payrolls to help shift the momentum

Aug 3 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell Thursday despite some signs of softness in the U.S. labor market so for longs they'll need cooperation from U.S. July payroll data on Friday if they expect a rally to take hold.

U.S. weekly claims increased slightly from the prior week, Q2 labor cost growth slowed and the employment component of July ISM non-manufacturing dropped to 50.7 from 53.1 in June.

The data suggests some softness in the job market which could have the Fed lean less hawkish going forward. That said, U.S. yields US10YT=RR are continuing their upward trek. With this, the dollar's yield advantage over the euro US2DE2=RR has increased, hitting its widest since March 7.

Investors will now focus on the July payroll report where the headline jobs number is estimated to have fallen to 200k from 209k, while average hourly earnings are estimated at +0.3% from June's +0.4%.

Upside surprises to the jobs data may underpin U.S. rates and the dollar. Additionally, the latest CFTC report 1099741NNET indicated net-long euro positions were reduced only marginally.

Therefore, upbeat U.S. employment data may lead to a reduction of euro longs which may send EUR/USD to new trend lows.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurusd https://tmsnrt.rs/3OFcTy3

eurcftc https://tmsnrt.rs/3DE8Pc2

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.