BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD longs need the Fed to counter bearish influences

July 18 (Reuters) - EUR/USD retreated back to flat Tuesday after striking a fresh 17-month high and longs may need an altered Fed course to counter downside influences from the ECB and yield spreads.

ECB governing council member Klass Knot, who has been hawkish, softened his tone Tuesday when he said a rate hike after July would at most be a possibility but by no means a certainty.

Klass' comments followed remarks after the Bundesbank said on Monday the economic recovery for the remainder of 2023 could be more timid than June forecasts and that inflation was expected to fall further.

U.S. Treasury yields bounced Tuesday on upbeat June retail sales control data.

Those influences increased the dollar's yield advantage over euro, with German-U.S. two-year spreads US2DE2=RR traded at their widest since July 10 at -155bps.

EUR/USD will face downside risks if the trend of wider spreads persists until the Fed and ECB meetings next week.

EUR/USD longs will probably be hoping the expected 25bps Fed hike next week will be the final one in the cycle and that the central bank softens its hawkish tone. Should that occur, EUR/USD bulls may take charge again.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

