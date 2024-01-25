BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD longs need Fed to out-dove ECB

Jan 25 (Reuters) - ECB President Lagarde helped EUR/USD erase early New York gains driven by U.S. data that reflected cooling inflation and increased jobless claims as her presser delivered no major surprises but investors took the rhetoric as leaning a bit dovish.

Largarde struck a sour tone on the economy, saying growth likely stagnated in Q4 and that incoming data are signaling weakness in the near term.

On the inflation front Lagarde said some measures of domestic price pressures started to ease, some stabilization in the wage tracker has been seen and that wage growth is directionally good.

German 2-year yields DE2YT=RR fell to a 6-session low, which helped the dollar increase its yield advantage over the euro. German-U.S. 2-year spreads US2DE2=RR hit their widest since Jan. 10 and neared the key -173/-173bps area, which had been resistance in November.

A break below that zone may help send EUR/USD much lower.

Investors are now focused on the Fed next week. EUR/USD longs will need the Fed to give some dovish hints to soften yields and, therefore, weaken the dollar.

U.S. December PCE risk looms. An indication that disinflation is persisting or is deepening could lead the Fed to provide those dovish hints.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurusd https://tmsnrt.rs/495MkKW

deus https://tmsnrt.rs/47NA00S

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.