BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD longs need even more help from upcoming US data

May 15 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rallied Monday after striking a 1-month low as improved risk sentiment and U.S. economic numbers gave a boost, but longs will need more help on the data front to extend the rally.

The May New York Fed Empire index surprised to the downside, coming in at -31.8 versus estimates of -3.75 and prior +10.8. A sharp drop in the new orders component trumped a slight increase for the prices paid index.

U.S. rates SRAU3 erased earlier gains and U.S. Treasury yields did the same, which helped erode some of the dollar's yield advantage over the euro as German-U.S. 2-year spreads tightened US2DE2=RR.

EUR/USD longs appear reluctant to pin too much on NY Fed data, which tends to be a volatile series.

Investors may prefer to wait for April U.S. retail sales Tuesday and Thursday's weekly jobless claims, which cover non-farm payrolls survey period.

Should data indicate slower economic and employment growth EUR/USD may rally.

Technicals may keep EUR/USD expecting 1.1100 to break. Daily RSI diverged on Monday's low and monthly charts indicate consolidation of long-term gains is in place.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

