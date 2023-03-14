BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD longs need a new catalyst for the rally to resume

March 14 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rallied to a fresh 1-month high of 1.0750 on EBS Tuesday but gains were erased as investors await a new catalyst to drive the pair higher.

U.S. February CPI was largely as expected which has kept investors expectations of a 25 bps Fed hike intact next week. The dollar gained support from yield US2YT=RR increases as wider German-U.S. spreads US2DE2=RR increased the U.S. currency's yield advantage.

Expectations of further Fed hikes appear intact, while some relief for U.S. regional banks.KRX could take some pressure off the Fed to either pause hikes are even cut rates.

Euro bulls seem reluctant to be aggressive as inflation expectations EUIL5YF5Y=R for the euro zone have been reduced. Deutsche Bank's call for the ECB to hike only 25 bps instead of 50 bps as previously expected could also be tempering EUR/USD bulls.

EUR/USD technicals highlight upside risks as RSIs are rising and the pair traded above the 10- and 21-day moving averages and daily cloud base.

Structural resistance in the 1.0750/1.0800 zone remains intact however. Investors may wait until next week's Fed meeting or further signals from the banking sector to determine the next moves.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

