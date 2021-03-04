BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD longs need a life line from Powell

March 4 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell for a second session, putting Tuesday's powerful rally further back in the rear view mirror, as markets awaited comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, with longs hoping for some relief even as options and technicals indicate little reason for optimism.

Bulls need Powell alleviate their concerns on the rapid rise in U.S. yields US10YT=RR and sharp fall in eurodollar EDZ2 prices, which helped drive a sharp EUR/USD fall from the February 25 peak.

If Powell were to suggest he was closely monitoring bond market, as Fed Governor Lael Brainard did on Tuesday , much of the recent yield rally could be erased and dollar selling should ensue.

That could help EUR/USD rise above the 10- and 55-day moving averages, as well as the daily cloud top should follow, increasing the probability of a retest of key resistance near 1.2250.

But options suggest a big rally is unlikely as the rise in implied volatility ahead of Powell has been meager , while technicals suggest more EUR/USD downside. EUR/USD is trading below the daily cloud as well as the falling 10- and 21-DMAs and daily, monthly RSIs, implying bearish momentum.

Key support near 1.1950 will be threatened if Powell fails to stem the yield rises, a break of which could lead to a test of the 200-DMA at 1.1812 on EBS.

