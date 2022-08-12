BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD longs need a fresh catalyst
Aug 12 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell on Friday and was threatening to break support in the 1.0250/70 zone as longs yearn for a fresh catalyst that could reignite the rally.
U.S. interest rates EDZ2USW2YT=RR dipped into the weekend with help from lower-than-estimate July import and export prices . The data reinforces some investors' beliefs that inflation is moderating and that the Fed may soon pivot to less hawkish policy.
Despite the data, EUR/USD was trading heavy, which could be due to a drop in euro zone rates FEIZ2 as well as longs taking some profit.
EUR/USD may consolidate recent gains as investors await a fresh bull signal. U.S. July retail sales and housing data are due next week. Downbeat results could be the inspiration EUR/USD bulls need.
Data indicating slower U.S. economic growth would send rates and the dollar lower as investors price in a lower terminal Fed rate.
EUR/USD's consolidation phase would probably then resolve with breaks above the 55-DMA and 50% Fibo of 1.0787-0.9952 and new highs being set.
Longs would then target resistance in the 1.0450/90 zone and possibly 1.0605/15.
(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)
((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))
