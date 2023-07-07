BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD longs may think the Fed could alter its stance

July 7 (Reuters) - EUR/USD has turned positive after falling below its 55-day moving average and nearing the daily cloud top as the latest U.S. payroll report has investors believing the Fed may not be as hawkish as expected.

June U.S. payroll data was mixed, but does indicate a slowing job market. Non-farm payrolls for June came in at 209k versus a 225k estimate. Additionally, May and April NFPs saw a big downward revision which indicates the job market is not as robust as investors previously believed.

The downward revisions reinforce signs of a slowing labor market which is indicated by weekly jobless claims USJOB=ECI which have been trending upward, albeit at a slow pace.

Slowing job growth could give the Fed reason to be less hawkish.

June average hourly earnings were +0.4% against a +0.3% estimate and matched May's +0.4% which was revised upward from +0.3%. The AHE data now places great emphasis on June CPI due July 12.

A downbeat CPI report may add to investor expectations the Fed may lean less hawkish.

U.S. rates SRAZ3 and the dollar would likely soften which could drive EUR/USD toward 1.1100.

