BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD longs may benefit as data may have Fed lean dovish

Jan 31 (Reuters) - EUR/USD turned higher Wednesday after falling below the 200-DMA and daily cloud base after the latest U.S. data may make it difficult for the Fed to push back on market expectations for rate cuts.

January ADP came in at 107k versus 145k estimates while December was revised downward to 158k from 164k.

U.S. Q4 labor costs increased at the slowest pace in two-years. Costs dropped to +0.9% from Q3's +1.1% and were below +1.0% estimates.

The data indicate additional softness in the labor market and reinforce disinflation pressures as wage pressures appears to be subsiding.

The Fed will likely have a difficult time convincing investors work remains to be done on inflation and that the jobs market is still robust.

U.S. yields US2YT=RR fell and investors priced in a higher probability for a March Fed cut IRPR.

The dollar's yield advantage over the euro eroded again as 2-year German-U.S. spreads US2DE2=RR tightened, which helped underpin EUR/USD.

If the upcoming weekly claims and January payroll reports also indicate a slowing labor market, market-perceived probabilities for a March Fed cut may increase sharply.

EUR/USD could then rally despite slowing German inflation, which could lead the ECB rate cuts if it persists.

