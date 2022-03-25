BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD longs may become terminally ill

March 25 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rose on Friday but was still consolidating the fall from its Feb. 10 peak within the 1.0800-1.1150 range, which is a bearish indicator, and rising expectations for the Fed's terminal rate and the dollar's increasing yield advantage should keep downside risks elevated.

Major U.S. investment banks are raising estimates for the Fed's terminal rates. Citi analysts increased their 2022 hike projection to 275bps from 200bps while BOA raised its Fed terminal rate estimate to 3-3.25% .

U.S. interest rates markets reacted, with the 2-year U.S. yield US2YT=RR striking a fresh 3-year high. The dollar's yield advantage increased as German-U.S. spreads widened, threatening to break the March 22 wides.

U.S. CPI USCPI=ECI is due April 12. An upside surprise would likely lead to further rises in expectations for the Fed's terminal rate.

Euro zone rates have risen as well but at a slower pace. Downbeat March German Ifo and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis highlight concerns about euro zone economic growth, keeping the ECB and Fed on diverging policy paths.

If investors drive U.S. rates higher, the dollar should remain well bid and EUR/USD's consolidation phase is likely to end. EUR/USD shorts then are likely to target the 2020 and 2017 yearly lows.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurusdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3JEOqVO

deushttps://tmsnrt.rs/3iB3s32

edeuhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3tGtMz3

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

