BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD longs likely to play defense until US CPI

February 06, 2023 — 10:05 am EST

Feb 6 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell to a 17-session low Monday as rising U.S. rates EDM3, US2YT=TWEB rallied the dollar, with further downside likely as investors turn their focus to the Feb. 14 U.S. CPI report.

U.S. rate gains widened German-U.S. 2-year yield spreads, which EUR/USD is positively correlated with, to give the dollar its largest yield advantage over the euro since mid-December 2022.

EUR/USD's fall from the Feb. 2 peak has generated bearish technical signals, which could influence investors. EUR/USD was trading below the 10- and 21-day moving averages, daily and monthly RSIs imply downside momentum is in place and a monthly inverted hammer candle has formed for February.

EUR/USD's fall is now threatening structural support in the 1.071045 zone, a break of which could trigger stop-loss selling as longs reduce positions. Support in the 1.0480/1.0500 zone would then be targeted by EUR/USD shorts.

A slew of Federal Reserve policymakers are due this week. Focus will be on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's interview with the Economic Club of Washington Tuesday. If the January jobs data leads Powell to take a more hawkish stance than last Wednesday, EUR/USD's fall could deepen.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

