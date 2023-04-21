BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD longs keep their composure in the face of upbeat US PMI

April 21 (Reuters) - EUR/USD traded close to flat Friday after dipping below the 10-day moving average on upbeat S&P Global PMI data, but investors positioned long don't appear to be bailing out, with plenty of bullish factors in place and central bank risks looming.

U.S. ratesSRAU3 spiked upwards after PMI but failed to send EUR/USD sharply lower.

Investors may be looking to rising euro zone inflation expectations EUIL5YF5Y=RR to produce further ECB tightening and underpin EUR/USD.

German-U.S. 2-year spread US2DE2=RR continues its tightening trend, undermining the dollar's yield advantage over the euro.

Some investors may hesitate to weigh the PMI data too heavily after Thursday's latest U.S. claims data indicated the jobs market is softening, while U.S. inflation appears to be moderating -- which could lead to a Fed pause and possibly cuts later in 2023.

March core PCE, the Fed's preferred inflation measure, and April ISM manufacturing PMI are key data points ahead of the Fed's May 2-3 meeting.

Downbeat results could put pressure on the Fed to halt is tightening policy, potentially driving the dollar down and EUR/USD above 1.1075/1.1100.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

