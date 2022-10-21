BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD longs hope seeds of Fed doubts actually bloom

Oct 21 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell to a 6-session low of 0.9705 on Friday but then rallied sharply to turn positive on the session as investors once again tried to anticipate a potential shift from Fed.

A large wave of dollar selling, led by USD/JPY, followed the release of a Wall Street Journal piece suggesting the Fed would deliver a 75bp rate increase in November while also debating whether and how to downsize future hikes. https://on.wsj.com/3EW4jrk

U.S. interest rates turned lower after an earlier rally and March 2023 Eurodollar prices EDH3 turned positive as traders priced in a lower terminal Fed rate, while U.S. Treasury 2-year yields US2YT=RR fell from a 15-year high of 4.639% and traded below 4.20%.

The dollar erased gains versus most major and many emerging market currencies. EUR/USD rallied back above the 10- and 21-day moving averages.

EUR/USD technical signals highlight upside risks. Daily RSI diverged on Friday's low and a daily bull hammer candle formed. A monthly doji candle has formed, which could be a sign the down trend will reverse.

Should the Fed indeed alter its current hawkish policy EUR/USD is likely to see big gains.

