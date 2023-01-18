US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD longs have the wind at their backs with help from data

January 18, 2023 — 10:31 am EST

Jan 18 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rallied to a fresh 9-month high Wednesday with help from weaker U.S. data. Longs now have the 50% Fibo of 1.2349-0.9528 and the April 2022 high, as targets.

Big downside surprises to U.S. December retail sales and PPI indicate a higher probability for a recession and suggest disinflation could be taking hold.

U.S. rates EDZ3, US10YT=TWEB fell sharply as investors priced in a lower terminal Fed rate. Fed funds futures FFM3 now indicate investors expect the Fed's terminal rate to come in below 4.90%.

The rate drop also helped German-U.S. 2-year yield spreads, which EUR/USD is positively correlated with, to stay on its tightening trend.

EUR/USD's rally helped to reinforce already bullish technical signals, by extending the consolidation off the January 6 daily low, as well as enlarging January's developing bullish hammer candle. Daily and monthly RSIs, which aren't overbought, are continuing to climb, which implies upside momentum is in place.

As long as investors continue to expect lower US rates, and the Fed to take a less hawkish stance going forward, EUR/USD should reach the Fibo and April's high. Should April's high break 1.1235/75 is in play.

