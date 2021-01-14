BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD longs could face big risks from ECB, Fed

Jan 14 (Reuters) - EUR/USD hit a 1-month low, piling pressure on traders sitting on long positions as bearish risks from the ECB, Fed and technicals also mount.

The ECB's December minutes showed policymakers voiced concerns over exchange rate developments that could negatively impact the inflation outlook .

Euro zone inflation linked swaps EUIL5YF5Y=R have rallied but sit near key resistance, which could signal a turn lower. The euro's NEER (nominal effective exchange rate) aXZEUEEN is close to all-time highs, raising the risk of stepped-up ECB rhetoric about euro strength, which could sink EUR/USD.

EUR/USD longs face risk from U.S. rates and possible Fed inaction on rising yields. Markets expect President-elect Biden to unleash massive stimulus , which has resulted in rallies in the U.S. interest rate complex as aggressive fiscal policy could diminish the need for additional Fed accommodation.

Interest rate markets reflect expectations of a status-quo Fed. Ten- Treasury yields US10YT=RR are trending up while eurodollar futures prices EDH3 are near a cliff edge, setting up a potential dollar-boosting fall if the Fed sits on the sidelines.

In technicals, a monthly inverted hammer is forming for January, daily and monthly RSIs imply bearish momentum is growing and the 10-DMA has crossed below the 21-DMA. Tests of supports near 1.200 and 1.1600 could be possible.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

