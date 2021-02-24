BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD longs could be in trouble as US yields near key levels

Feb 24 (Reuters) - EUR/USD bulls have been resilient in the face of rising U.S. Treasury yields but they could be facing a tipping point as the 10-year yield threatens a key resistance zone.

U.S. and German yields have been rising in tandem, which has likely helped buoy EUR/USD, but resistance in the 1.43/1.45% zone for the U.S. 10-year is now in focus despite Fed Chair Powell's testimony on Tuesday leading to a pull back in yields. The September 2019 low, 38.2% Fibo of the October 2018-March 2020 decline and Feb. 24 high sit in that resistance zone.

Should the yield rally persist, and the resistance break, a wave of risk-off could take hold, which would likely drive investors into the safe-haven dollar and out of riskier assets like the euro and equities.

A break of that resistance could lead to a yield rally toward 1.70% which would help underpin the dollar. EUR/USD's rally off February's low would then be in jeopardy and a test of the 1.1925/50 zone could be in the cards.

EUR/USD long needs the 1.43/1.45% zone to hold if they want the rally to resume and see the 1.2350/60 zone eventually tested.

