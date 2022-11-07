US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD longs cling to optimism as US CPI looms in the distance

November 07, 2022 — 10:08 am EST

Nov 7 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rallied above the daily cloud top to strike an 8-session high above parity, with longs having reason for optimism before key U.S. inflation data on Thursday.

A Wall Street Journal report saying that a gradual easing of COVID policies from China, which euro zone growth is highly dependent upon, has likely helped sentiment.

Tightening Italian-German spreads provide EUR/USD longs with added comfort. Spreads have been trending tighter since the wides set in early October. Despite a recent bout of widening the 10-year spread DE10IT10=RR looks set to begin another leg of tightening, which should add to EUR/USD buoyancy.

Technicals highlight upside risks. Daily and monthly RSIs are rising, a monthly bull hammer candle is in place and EUR/USD is trading above the daily cloud as well as the rising 10- and 21-day moving averages.

U.S. October CPI USCPF=ECI on Thursday remains a key risk. EUR/USD would gain if the data came out below forecast, with investors likely to price in a lower terminal Fed rate EDH3 and sell the dollar.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

