BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD longs can't buck this trend

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 03, 2023 — 11:10 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Oct 3 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell to a fresh 10-month low Tuesday as the surge higher in U.S. yields underpinned the dollar, which remained bid as data, yield spreads and expectations for Fed policy provided tail winds.

A shocking upside surprise to August JOLTS indicated the U.S. employment market remains robust, which will likely result in U.S. rates remaining buoyed or even extending their recent up trends.

The U.S. yield gains helped the dollar increase its yield advantage over the euro which pressured EUR/USD downward. German-U.S. 10-year spreads US10DE10=RR and 2-year spreads US2DE2=RR traded through short-term support with 2-years at their widest since late August and 10-years hitting an 11-month wide.

The latest employment data left investors leaning more towards the Fed holding rates higher for longer than they initially expected and also pricing in a higher probability for a rate hike in either November or December.

Those factors should keep EUR/USD's downward trajectory intact as should technicals which highlight downside risks.

Falling daily and monthly RSIs imply downward momentum remains and the 10-DMA has been exerting bearish influence.

Support in the 1.0370/1.0410 region is likely to be tested. Should it break and bearish influences persist the down trend may have much further to go.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

