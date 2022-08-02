BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD longs can't avoid Fed, spread, risk, techs influences

Aug 2 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rallied above the 38.2% Fibo of 1.0787-0.9952, striking a one-month high, before then turning negative. Bearish pressure may increase based on such factors as the Fed, interest rate differentials, risk sentiment and technicals.

Comments from San Francisco Fed's Daly lean on the hawkish side as she expects the Fed to raise rates and hold them there for a while .

German and U.S. yields are higher on the session, but U.S. gains are outpacing those on the German side. German-U.S. 2-year spreads US2DE2=RR are wider as a result and threaten to break the wides from mid-July. Should those break, EUR/USD is likely to come under further bearish pressure.

Geopolitical tensions and lowered forecasts for European economic growth have investors seeking the safety of the dollar and yen while shunning the euro due to uncertainty.

EUR/USD fell below the 10-DMA and today's price action has troubling signs emerging on daily charts. The RSI diverged on the new high and a bearish engulfing candle is forming.

Should risk sentiment continue to sour, and the dollar's yield advantage over the euro increase further, risks that EUR/USD tests its July low will increase.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

