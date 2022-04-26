BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD longs are on the precipice of steep losses

US Markets

EUR/USD longs are on the precipice of steep losses

Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

April 26 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell to a fresh two-year low on Tuesday -- as EUR/JPY slid to an eight-session trough -- and downside risks from positioning and the potential for escalation of the Russia-Ukraine crisis could push it toward a test of support at 1.0330/50.

Last week's CFTC data 1099741NNET showed only a marginal reduction in the market's overall euro net long -- despite EUR/USD's sharp fall -- and those positions could be growing concerned as the 2020 yearly low at 1.0636 looks increasingly vulnerable.

A break below there would reinforce the down trend, leading shorts to target structural support in the 1.0330/50 zone and the 2017 yearly low at 1.0340.

Falling euro zone rates increase the likelihood of breaking 2020's low more likely.

Potential Russia-Ukraine escalation and China's COVID restrictions are also driving euro zone economic uncertainty. Euribor prices FEIZ3 have been rallying, while German yields DE2YT=RR have been sinking as investors pare back expectations for the ECB's terminal rate.

Options investors are wary of EUR/USD downside. Risk reversals EUR1MRR=FN indicate vol premiums for EUR/USD puts exceed those for calls.

Technicals also highlight downside risks. EUR/USD broke the rising long-term trend line off the 2017 low and the pair is trading below the 10- and 21-day moving averages, which have helped to cap recent corrective rallies.

A break of the 2020 yearly low would increase the probability of a test of 1.0330/50.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

