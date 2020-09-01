BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD longs are certainly not what were

Sept 1 (Reuters) - EUR/USD longs were a great bet, but recent buyers, and there have been many more of them, have seen far more modest returns.
Between June 22 and July 31, EUR/USD rose 740 pips. The number of longs rose around EUR 6.5 billion in that period. Since the end of August, EUR/USD has stretched the 2020 peak by 90 pips. The number of bets on a rise has grown by a further 8 billion.
Bets on a rise are now bigger than any other EUR/USD gamble in history and every other similarly sized bet has had the same result, a meaningful correction.
That means it's worth taking profit and even top picking is worth consideration. Those who short EUR/USD at current levels have a big point to shelter stops. The top of the monthly Ichimoku cloud, which is a 50% retracement of the drop from 2014's high at 1.3995, is 1.2167 .
In comparison, the minimum objective for a correction of this year's rise is 1.1477.
(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)
