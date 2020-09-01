BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD longs are certainly not what were

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

EUR/USD longs were a great bet, but recent buyers, and there have been many more of them, have seen far more modest returns.

Sept 1 (Reuters) - EUR/USD longs were a great bet, but recent buyers, and there have been many more of them, have seen far more modest returns.

Between June 22 and July 31, EUR/USD rose 740 pips. The number of longs rose around EUR 6.5 billion in that period. Since the end of August, EUR/USD has stretched the 2020 peak by 90 pips. The number of bets on a rise has grown by a further 8 billion.

Bets on a rise are now bigger than any other EUR/USD gamble in history and every other similarly sized bet has had the same result, a meaningful correction.

That means it's worth taking profit and even top picking is worth consideration. Those who short EUR/USD at current levels have a big point to shelter stops. The top of the monthly Ichimoku cloud, which is a 50% retracement of the drop from 2014's high at 1.3995, is 1.2167 .

In comparison, the minimum objective for a correction of this year's rise is 1.1477.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/USDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3braeUF

EUR/USD monthlyhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3hMZEJD

EUR/USDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/32JLlzl

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More