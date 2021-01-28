BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD longs are certainly not safe

Jan 28 (Reuters) - EUR/USD traders are extremely long, making the euro one of the riskiest currencies to hold rather than the safe asset that traders probably bought into.

Arguably, FX traders have placed their eggs in one basket with a net long of $24.8 billion, equivalent to 71% of all betting in currency markets. Some 91% of USD shorts have been invested in currencies thought to be safe.

This wasn't a problem when gambling went into overdrive, but that spree has exacerbated downside risk, as it led traders to buy 2.8 billion more euros with EUR/USD at elevated levels.

Stocks and commodities have tumbled this week and where these markets led FX traders to gamble their decline will probably lead to a greater reduction in risk.

For FX traders that means currencies deemed safe are going to come under more pressure. This should work in the dollar's favour, but it may also drive more cash towards China.

