BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD likely to climb into month-end and February

January 27, 2023 — 04:38 am EST

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Euro looks set to climb further against an increasingly fragile U.S. dollar into month-end and beyond.

Traders broadly expect the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, a step down from a 50 bps increase in December. Meanwhile, the ECB has all but committed to raising its key rate by half a percentage point a day later on Thursday. That shift in interest rate expectations continues to underpin EUR/USD and will likely help drive it higher.

EUR/USD's overall scope is for an eventual big break above the 1.0939 Fibo, a 50% retracement level of the 1.2349 to 0.9528 (2021 to 2022) EBS drop, above which will unmask the 1.1000 psychological level. The 1.1031 Fibo, a 76.4% retracement of the 1.1495 to 0.9528 2022 slump, will also be exposed.

Fourteen-week momentum has been positive since November, further highlighting the underlying bullish structure of EUR/USD.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

