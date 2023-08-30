BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD lifted as door opens for ECB to hike in Sept post-CPI

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The latest inflation figures from euro area countries have offered little in the way of surprises, which in turn will likely keep the European Central Bank on track to raise rates further with a 25bp hike at the September meeting. By extension, this has lended support to EUR/USD with the pair eclipsing the 1.09 handle.

Spanish CPI was broadly in-line with forecasts, meanwhile, German inflation slightly surprised on the upside.

In recent weeks, ECB doves have leaned in favour of a pause in rate hikes given the weakness seen in activity data, which has been most notably observed in the PMI figures. However, with little additional improvement on the inflation front for August to support the dovish case, markets will see the path of least resistance appears to be for a September rate hike.

Policy hawks Isabel Schnabel and Robert Holzmann are due to speak on Aug 31. Rhetoric thus far has indidcated that the risk of not doing enough on inflation is still higher.

Money markets had initially jumped to a 60/40 split in favour of hike at the next meeting post-CPI data, before settling back at 50/50. However, with no big surprises in the data, the door is open for the ECB to take rates to 4%.

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

