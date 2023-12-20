BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD keeps 1.10 in sight with lack of data to push back

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Since the dovish press conference by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, traders have been reluctant to lean against the subsequent price action, leaving EUR/USD to linger around the 1.10 handle, which it is likely to continue to do so over the holiday period.

Looking to next year, markets are pricing in roughly six 25bp rate cuts from the FOMC. There is an argument that this is somewhat overdone, particularly as the loosening of financial conditions could potentially lead to a reflation trade, thus halting to progress being made on the inflation front.

That said, while several Fed officials have pushed back against the recent dovish exuberance, this has been to little avail, meaning the next batch of key U.S. data releases will be needed to flip the narrative.

With the growth outlook remaining robust in the U.S., as evidenced by the Atlanta Fed GDP now forecast for Q4 GDP at 2.7%, in contrast with a moribund Euro zone economy, it will take very little to prompt euro longs to scale back.

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

