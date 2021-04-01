BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD is repeating an extremely bearish pattern

April 1 (Reuters) - The pattern for EUR/USD trading this year is virtually identical to that in 2013, which resulted in sell-off from 1.36 to 1.05.

For EUR/USD, the 100-month moving average has been extremely influential in the last decade, and the pair closed below this key marker in March.

Gains above the 100-MMA extended to 3.7% and lasted six months. In 2013 the rally was 3.5% and lasted eight months. This was followed by a sell-off that lasted nine months, driving EUR/USD from levels above 1.3600 before the 100-MMA was broken, to 1.0457.

The 100-MMA proved of great importance in 2018, too, when it capped the last big EUR/USD rally and was followed by a 25-month long drop from 1.2556 to 1.0636.

The rally from 1.0636 began in March 2020 and the correction so far has fallen short of the minimum criterion for a tech correction, which is 1.1695. The 100-MMA break suggests the correction runs deeper.

