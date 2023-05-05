BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD is increasingly top-heavy, coiled and losing macro props

May 5 (Reuters) - The EUR/USD uptrend from 2022 is the most crowded dollar short trade, but it has lost momentum, becoming capped near 1.1100 and challenged by the latest euro zone data missing miserably and U.S. jobs data beating.

The recent banking angst that has damaged the dollar is also showing signs of stabilizing.

Price action and oscillators warn that what can't go up is more likely to go down. But to affirm a bearish breakdown out of the lowest 1-month volatility trading range in 15-months, EUR/USD would first need to close below the 30-day moving average at 1.0953 and the 50% Fibo of the 2020-22 collapse at 1.0939.

If that occurred, the rising 100-DMA, now at 1.0783 and near the lower 30-day Bolli, would be in play.

On the macro front, the Fed and ECB are tightening less aggressively, though they are at different stages of their campaigns.

The ECB started later and is now seen with just one or two more 25bp hikes to a 3.5% peak, while markets project three 25bp Fed cuts by year-end from the current 5.25% peak.

But if U.S. banking sector stress reached its climax on Thursday, the drag on Treasury yields and the dollar may also have peaked for now.

Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst.

