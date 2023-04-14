BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD is a prime example of the will to gamble

April 14 (Reuters) - EUR/USD is a prime example of the will to gamble with traders driving a successful bet onwards with little inclination to take profits.

EUR/USD traders have established a big bet on a rally and held it throughout a period of great uncertainty, trimming just one-tenth of a 22 billion bet during a spell that saw the pair surrender roughly one-third of its prior rally.

Since then, traders have driven the pair to a fresh 2023 peak, undoubtedly adding to longs in the process, and leading to an overbought situation that is likely to lead to a reverse.

Traders who surely know there is never a bad time to book a profit might heed the technical signals following EUR/USD rise above the peaks of the 20-day and 20-week Bollinger bands - which is likely to lead to a reversal.

A minor setback could see a drop towards 1.0850, while the target for a minimum technical correction of the September-April rise is 1.0484.

