BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD investors waiting for the Fed, ECB

April 28 (Reuters) - EUR/USD weakened Friday after below-forecast German April HICP, above-expectations U.S. labor costs and sticky U.S. core PCE inflation increased the dollar's yield advantage over the euro US2DE2=RR but much of the drop eroded as investors settled in to await next week's Fed and ECB meetings.

German-U.S. 2-year yield spreads hit their widest since April 19 and threaten a break of the rising trend line off November's monthly wide. Spread tightening has trended in a manner which underpinned EUR/USD. An end of or reversal of the trend should put downward pressure on EUR/USD.

Investors will focus on Fed and ECB meetings next week for directional cues for the spreads.

The employment cost and PCE data could encourage the Fed to indicate additional rate hikes are possible after next week's meeting, while the lower-than-estimate German HICP could give the ECB reason to lean less hawkish going forward.

Should Fed and ECB paths diverge, the dollar's yield advantage should increase and EUR/USD could sink.

A drop to structural support near 1.0750 and the daily cloud top at 1.0775 may then ensue.

